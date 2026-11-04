Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough to lead ‘Damn Yankees’ Broadway revival

Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough and Austin Scott will headline a new Broadway revival of “Damn Yankees,” with performances set to begin next spring at the Marquis Theatre. Harris will play Applegate, the devilish figure at the center of the musical, while Hough will portray Lola and Scott will play Young Joe Hardy.

The production was announced at Yankee Stadium, and reunites the creative team behind a reimagined version that had a sold-out engagement at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage in 2025. Will Power and Doug Wright have written a new adaptation, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, while Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo directs and choreographs. The story has been shifted to 2000, when the Yankees were coming off three consecutive World Series championships, with the Baltimore Orioles replacing the Washington Senators as the rival team.

Previews are scheduled to begin March 24, 2027, with opening night set for April 20. The staging will mark the first Broadway revival of “Damn Yankees” since the 1994 production. Hough, best known for “Dancing with the Stars,” will make her Broadway musical debut after previously appearing on Broadway in the play “POTUS” in 2022. Harris, a Tony Award winner, returns to Broadway following his acclaimed stage career, while Scott has appeared in “Hamilton,” “Girl From the North Country” and “& Juliet.”

Major League Baseball and MLB Studios will partner on the production, marking the first Broadway musical partnership for the league and its Emmy Award-winning production label. Additional casting is expected to be announced later.

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