October 20, 2024 Sandra Kinney # LC STATE ATHLETICS NEWS

10/19/2024 | Alisha Alexander | Assistant Athletic Director-Sports Information

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Warrior Volleyball closed out its road trip on Saturday with a three-set loss to Oregon Tech. The Owls took the matchup by set scores of 26-24, 25-19, 25-17.

The loss drops LC State to 11-10 on the season and 8-8 in Cascade Conference play. OIT improves to 14-10 overall and 7-9 in CCC play, just one game behind the Warriors in the conference standings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Juliauna Forgach Aguilar and Anna Merrill tallied two kills each to start the first set for LC State as OIT jumped in front 10-4. Taylor Boyce and Missy Mortensen added to the total to fuel a four-point run to cut the deficit to 10-8, and a three-point span with kills by Boyce and Forgach Aguilar and a block by Mortensen and Forgach Aguilar knotted things up 11-11. Hannah Dotson capped the four-point rally with an ace to put LC ahead 12-11.

Swings by Merrill and Karissa Lindner gave the Warriors a 17-15 advantage and kills by Boyce and Mortensen maintained a slim 20-19 edge. OIT took a 22-21 lead after a short burst but kills by Forgach Aguilar tied the set 23-23. Despite a kill by Merrill, the set went into extra points where the Owls outlasted LC 26-24.

Two OIT errors and a kill by Forgach Aguilar had the second frame tied 3-3, but the Owls went on a seven-point run to pull ahead 10-3. A block by Teagan Scott and Lindner snapped the OIT run before Hallie Seaman and Mortensen tallied back-to-back kills to cut the margin to 12-9. Forgach Aguilar, Lindner and Boyce kept the score within five at 20-15 and swings by Boyce, Seaman and Forgach Aguilar made it a 22-19 deficit. The Owls shut down LC to take set two 25-19.

Forgach Aguilar tallied the first three Warrior points before an ace by Abbey Neff gave LC a 4-2 lead in the third frame. After a run put the Owls up 6-5, Merrill notched a kill, and three Oregon Tech errors had the Warriors in front 9-7. OIT gained momentum to take a 14-9 lead but kills by Gianna Anderson and Mortensen brought LC within two at 14-12. Forgach Aguilar slammed down three kills to cut the Warrior deficit to 19-16 after another surge by the Owls, but Oregon Tech closed out the match with a 25-17 win in the set.

STAT RECAP

Forgach Aguilar led the match with 17 kills on a .302 attack percentage. Neff dealt 17 assists and Esther Kailiponi had a double-double with 10 assists and 10 digs. Natany Felix Guimaraes led the defense with 13 digs.

UP NEXT

The Warriors return home next weekend to host Multnomah on Oct. 25 and Warner Pacific on Oct. 26. LC State will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the P1FCU Activity Center, and the Warriors will hold Pink Night on Oct. 26 in honor of breast cancer awareness.

