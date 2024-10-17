October 17, 2024 Sandra Kinney # Moscow Police Logs for Wednesday, October 16
24-M08152 Other Law Enforcement Calls
Incident Address : 1000 BLOCK OF S MAIN ST
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition : ACT
Time Reported: 00:01
Cad Comments:
RP is uneasy that ex-boyfriend will come to RP’s residence after receiving a
strange text from them. Officers responded. No report.
24-M08154 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address: W PULLMAN RD; University Carwash
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 07:40
Cad Comments:
RP found a lock pick device. Officer advised, no report.
24-M08155 Warrant Arrest
Incident Address: N VAN BUREN ST; Sojourners
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 08:19
Cad Comments:
Officer arrested female on a warrant. No report.
24-M08156 Welfare Check
Incident Address: W 3RD ST; Above Kratom Kings
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 09:12
Cad Comments:
RP reporting one of her employees e-mailed her stating he’s been thinking a lot
about suicide. Officers responded, no report.
24-M08158 Malicious Mischief
Incident Address: E F ST; ROTARY PARK; Restroom
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 10:10
Cad Comments:
RP advising 2 doors and all 4 walls of a restroom as well as a park bench were
vandalized with sharpie/paint and graffiti. Officer responded, report taken.
24-M08159 Traffic Hazard
Incident Address: S MAIN ST & E 3RD ST
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 10:28
Cad Comments:
RP advising all 4 lights at this intersection are flashing red and causing
traffic jams. Officer responded, no report.
24-M08160 Traffic Hazard
Incident Address: 500 blk E E ST
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 11:46
Cad Comments:
RP advising a truck left rocks, the size of the ones you would add to your yard,
in the middle of the road. Officer responded, no report.
24-M08161 Vagrancy
Incident Address: N MAIN ST; Corner Club
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 11:48
Cad Comments:
There is someone camping in a tent in the parking lot.
Officers responded, no report.
24-M08167 Wanted Person
Incident Address: E D ST; MCDONALD ELEMENTARY
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 14:58
Cad Comments:
Officer requested case. No report.
24-M08169 Other Law Enforcement Calls
Incident Address: 100 blk N POLK ST
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 16:00
Cad Comments:
Request to speak with officer about possibly stolen ring.
Officer advised, no report.
24-M08170 Citizen Dispute
Incident Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW PARK; Soccer Field
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 17:21
Cad Comments:
Female just showed up at the soccer field drunk with her boyfriend
Officer advised. No report.
24-M08173 Traffic Accident, w/ Injuries
Incident Address: E 6TH ST; Shorts Funeral Home; IFO
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 18:31
Cad Comments:
Vehicle vs. bicycle accident. Law, fire, and EMS responded. One transported to Gritman. Report taken.
24-M08174 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address: PARADISE CREEK ST; LLC
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 21:43
Cad Comments:
Complaint of odor of marijuana coming from this room. Officers responded. No report.
24-M08176 Welfare Check
Incident Address: UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO
MOSCOW ID 83843
Disposition: ACT
Time Reported: 23:08
Cad Comments:
Request check on person who made suicidal comments online. Officers responded, no report.
