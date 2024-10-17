October 17, 2024 Sandra Kinney # Moscow Police Logs for Wednesday, October 16

24-M08152 Other Law Enforcement Calls

Incident Address : 1000 BLOCK OF S MAIN ST

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition : ACT

Time Reported: 00:01

Cad Comments:

RP is uneasy that ex-boyfriend will come to RP’s residence after receiving a

strange text from them. Officers responded. No report.

24-M08154 Suspicious Person/Circumstance

Incident Address: W PULLMAN RD; University Carwash

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 07:40

Cad Comments:

RP found a lock pick device. Officer advised, no report.

24-M08155 Warrant Arrest

Incident Address: N VAN BUREN ST; Sojourners

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 08:19

Cad Comments:

Officer arrested female on a warrant. No report.

24-M08156 Welfare Check

Incident Address: W 3RD ST; Above Kratom Kings

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 09:12

Cad Comments:

RP reporting one of her employees e-mailed her stating he’s been thinking a lot

about suicide. Officers responded, no report.

24-M08158 Malicious Mischief

Incident Address: E F ST; ROTARY PARK; Restroom

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 10:10

Cad Comments:

RP advising 2 doors and all 4 walls of a restroom as well as a park bench were

vandalized with sharpie/paint and graffiti. Officer responded, report taken.

24-M08159 Traffic Hazard

Incident Address: S MAIN ST & E 3RD ST

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 10:28

Cad Comments:

RP advising all 4 lights at this intersection are flashing red and causing

traffic jams. Officer responded, no report.

24-M08160 Traffic Hazard

Incident Address: 500 blk E E ST

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 11:46

Cad Comments:

RP advising a truck left rocks, the size of the ones you would add to your yard,

in the middle of the road. Officer responded, no report.

24-M08161 Vagrancy

Incident Address: N MAIN ST; Corner Club

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 11:48

Cad Comments:

There is someone camping in a tent in the parking lot.

Officers responded, no report.

24-M08167 Wanted Person

Incident Address: E D ST; MCDONALD ELEMENTARY

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 14:58

Cad Comments:

Officer requested case. No report.

24-M08169 Other Law Enforcement Calls

Incident Address: 100 blk N POLK ST

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 16:00

Cad Comments:

Request to speak with officer about possibly stolen ring.

Officer advised, no report.

24-M08170 Citizen Dispute

Incident Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW PARK; Soccer Field

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 17:21

Cad Comments:

Female just showed up at the soccer field drunk with her boyfriend

Officer advised. No report.

24-M08173 Traffic Accident, w/ Injuries

Incident Address: E 6TH ST; Shorts Funeral Home; IFO

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 18:31

Cad Comments:

Vehicle vs. bicycle accident. Law, fire, and EMS responded. One transported to Gritman. Report taken.

24-M08174 Controlled Substance Problem

Incident Address: PARADISE CREEK ST; LLC

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 21:43

Cad Comments:

Complaint of odor of marijuana coming from this room. Officers responded. No report.

24-M08176 Welfare Check

Incident Address: UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

MOSCOW ID 83843

Disposition: ACT

Time Reported: 23:08

Cad Comments:

Request check on person who made suicidal comments online. Officers responded, no report.

