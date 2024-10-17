Open in App
    Moscow Police Logs for Wednesday, October 16

    By Sandra Kinney,

    2 days ago

    24-M08152 Other Law Enforcement Calls

    Incident Address : 1000 BLOCK OF S MAIN ST

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition : ACT

    Time Reported: 00:01

    Cad Comments:

    RP is uneasy that ex-boyfriend will come to RP’s residence after receiving a

    strange text from them. Officers responded. No report.

    24-M08154 Suspicious Person/Circumstance

    Incident Address: W PULLMAN RD; University Carwash

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 07:40

    Cad Comments:

    RP found a lock pick device. Officer advised, no report.

    24-M08155 Warrant Arrest

    Incident Address: N VAN BUREN ST; Sojourners

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 08:19

    Cad Comments:

    Officer arrested female on a warrant. No report.

    24-M08156 Welfare Check

    Incident Address: W 3RD ST; Above Kratom Kings

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 09:12

    Cad Comments:

    RP reporting one of her employees e-mailed her stating he’s been thinking a lot

    about suicide. Officers responded, no report.

    24-M08158 Malicious Mischief

    Incident Address: E F ST; ROTARY PARK; Restroom

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 10:10

    Cad Comments:

    RP advising 2 doors and all 4 walls of a restroom as well as a park bench were

    vandalized with sharpie/paint and graffiti. Officer responded, report taken.

    24-M08159 Traffic Hazard

    Incident Address: S MAIN ST & E 3RD ST

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 10:28

    Cad Comments:

    RP advising all 4 lights at this intersection are flashing red and causing

    traffic jams. Officer responded, no report.

    24-M08160 Traffic Hazard

    Incident Address: 500 blk E E ST

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 11:46

    Cad Comments:

    RP advising a truck left rocks, the size of the ones you would add to your yard,

    in the middle of the road. Officer responded, no report.

    24-M08161 Vagrancy

    Incident Address: N MAIN ST; Corner Club

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 11:48

    Cad Comments:

    There is someone camping in a tent in the parking lot.

    Officers responded, no report.

    24-M08167 Wanted Person

    Incident Address: E D ST; MCDONALD ELEMENTARY

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 14:58

    Cad Comments:

    Officer requested case. No report.

    24-M08169 Other Law Enforcement Calls

    Incident Address: 100 blk N POLK ST

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 16:00

    Cad Comments:

    Request to speak with officer about possibly stolen ring.

    Officer advised, no report.

    24-M08170 Citizen Dispute

    Incident Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW PARK; Soccer Field

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 17:21

    Cad Comments:

    Female just showed up at the soccer field drunk with her boyfriend

    Officer advised. No report.

    24-M08173 Traffic Accident, w/ Injuries

    Incident Address: E 6TH ST; Shorts Funeral Home; IFO

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 18:31

    Cad Comments:

    Vehicle vs. bicycle accident. Law, fire, and EMS responded. One transported to Gritman. Report taken.

    24-M08174 Controlled Substance Problem

    Incident Address: PARADISE CREEK ST; LLC

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 21:43

    Cad Comments:

    Complaint of odor of marijuana coming from this room. Officers responded. No report.

    24-M08176 Welfare Check

    Incident Address: UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

    MOSCOW ID 83843

    Disposition: ACT

    Time Reported: 23:08

    Cad Comments:

    Request check on person who made suicidal comments online.  Officers responded, no report.

    The post Moscow Police Logs for Wednesday, October 16 first appeared on Dailyfly .

