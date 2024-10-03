October 3, 2024 Samantha Dixon # Thursday’s Weather

LC Valley

Today: Mostly sunny. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Mostly clear overnight. East wind 3 to 7 mph. 73/47

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Increasing clouds. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Areas of blowing dust before 10pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing overnight. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. 76/47

Saturday: Sunny. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly clear overnight. 73/46

Palouse

Today: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Mostly clear overnight. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. 65/41

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Increasing clouds. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A 40 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Areas of blowing dust before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear overnight. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. 70/38

Saturday: Sunny. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph. Mostly clear overnight. 63/39

Prairie

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 6 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. 62/41

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Increasing clouds. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely before 11pm. Patchy blowing dust before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear overnight. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 72/38

Saturday: Sunny. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight. 61/39

