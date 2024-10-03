Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Dailyfly News

    Thursday’s Weather

    By Samantha Dixon,

    2 days ago

    October 3, 2024 Samantha Dixon # Thursday’s Weather

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqWoV_0vt3QrfE00

    Weather is brought to you by Happy Day Restaurants

    LC Valley

    Today: Mostly sunny. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Mostly clear overnight. East wind 3 to 7 mph. 73/47

    Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Increasing clouds. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Areas of blowing dust before 10pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing overnight. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. 76/47

    Saturday: Sunny. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly clear overnight. 73/46

    Palouse

    Today: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Mostly clear overnight. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. 65/41

    Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Increasing clouds. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A 40 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Areas of blowing dust before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear overnight. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. 70/38

    Saturday: Sunny. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph. Mostly clear overnight. 63/39

    Prairie

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 6 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. 62/41

    Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy blowing dust after 3pm. Increasing clouds. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely before 11pm. Patchy blowing dust before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear overnight. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 72/38

    Saturday: Sunny. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight. 61/39

    The post Thursday’s Weather first appeared on Dailyfly .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee5 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Bloody Mary
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile28 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    This Fall Pumpkin Bar Recipe Is So Good, It Broke the Internet
    Ridley's Wreckage4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy