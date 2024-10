Opelousas General Health System will celebrate breast cancer survivors at the upcoming 17th annual Pink Bag Luncheon and Style Show.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Evangeline Downs Event Center, 2235 Creswell Lane Ext.

Through the luncheon and style show, breast cancer survivors will be featured with a fashion show, modeling attire from JCPenny, according to a news release.

Michelle Sandlin, an award-winning writer and author who has been recognized for her work in various genres, including journalism, poetry and memoir, is the guest speaker.

She is also a cancer survivor and author of “Cancer Don't Care.”

Jazmin Thibodeaux of KATC is the emcee, and Ian Auzenne of WWL radio is the style show announcer.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Opelousas General to honor breast cancer survivors at 17th annual Pink Bag Luncheon