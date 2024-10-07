Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily World

    Gulf Coast region gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Regional gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $2.70 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $2.73 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 15 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.55 on Dec. 18, 2023, and as high as $3.46 on Aug. 21, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in the Gulf Coast region was 19% higher at $3.32 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.dailyworld.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.18, making prices in the Gulf Coast region about 15.2% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.19 per gallon.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Gulf Coast states includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Gulf Coast region gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 minutes ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Polk County Detectives Catch Construction Worker Red-Handed in Job-Site Theft
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy