A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when he lost control of his dirt bike and slammed into a parked car on Long Island, police announced on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Hawkins Road in Selden, according to Suffolk County Police.

The teen was riding a 2019 Honda dirt bike eastbound when he lost control and struck a parked 2021 Toyota in front of 490 Hawkins Road, police said.

He was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks as Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives continue investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-854-8642.