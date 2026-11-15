A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot at a Long Island home early Saturday morning, Nov. 14, police announced.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:01 a.m. at a residence on Milburn Avenue in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police Department detectives.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a 911 call and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition, authorities said.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Nassau County Police Department's First Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.