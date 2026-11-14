A three-alarm fire tore through a manufacturing plant in Morris County on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, drawing firefighters from multiple departments.

The blaze broke out at approximately 12:40 p.m. at Holland Manufacturing Co., located at 15 Main St. in Roxbury. Mutual aid was requested as crews responded to the scene, and a third alarm was struck.

Holland Manufacturing was founded in 1958 by Jack W. Holland as a producer of water-activated sealing tape used in the packaging industry, according to the company's website.

The privately held company has since expanded its product line through development and acquisitions, serving a range of industries. It operates manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and South Carolina.

The extent of the damage and whether anyone was injured were not immediately clear.