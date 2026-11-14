A Maryland teenager spent a decade making memories in the pool, first as a swimmer and later as a lifeguard and coach.

Now, the people who watched him grow up are helping his family honor a life cut short at 17.

Ethan Assion Ramos, a junior at Northwest High School in Germantown, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving crashed along Riffle Ford Road in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, leaving his community reeling.

"Ethan was a very loved member of Northwest High School as well as Kingsview Middle School and Great Seneca Creek Elementary School," school officials said as news of the teen's death spread.

"He was an avid swimmer and a young man who engaged others in rich friendship. Staff remember him as a kind, thoughtful and respectful student. He was a valued friend to many and he will be deeply missed."

Coaches at Quince Orchard Swim Academy, where Ethan was a member of the Senior+ swimming group, said they watched him grow over the past decade, remembering the friendships he built and the encouragement he gave to younger swimmers and students.

"There are no words that can truly make sense of a loss like this," Coach Shannon and Coach Kyle posted in a tribute on social media. "A young life filled with promise, friendships, goals, laughter, and dreams ended far too soon."

"The shock, sadness, anger, confusion, and heartbreak many of us are feeling are natural responses to something that feels impossible to understand," they added.

"While times, records, and results eventually fade, what remains are the moments that truly define a life: the friendships he built, the encouragement he gave to younger swimmers and his students, the laughter shared with teammates, and the impact he had simply by being part of our community."

Ethan's mother, Rebekkah Assion, has since launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, raising more than $43,000 through more than 500 donations as the family prepares to say goodbye.

"Losing a loved one is never easy, and while we are trying to cope with the pain and grief, we are also facing the unexpected financial burden of memorial and final expenses," she wrote.

"Our greatest wish is to give Ethan a beautiful farewell, one that honors his life, memory, and the love he shared with everyone around him."

Any money remaining after Ethan's funeral and memorial expenses will be donated to a charity close to him, according to his family.

As his family, friends, and teammates prepare to say goodbye, his coaches urged those grieving to focus on the memories Ethan left behind.

"Most importantly, let us remember Ethan not for how he passed, but for how he lived and the lasting impact he had on everyone fortunate enough to know him."