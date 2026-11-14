A man believed to have been an innocent bystander was killed when gunfire erupted between two vehicles in Pennsylvania early Saturday, Nov. 14, authorities said.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting in North Philadelphia may have stemmed from road rage, with the victim caught in the crossfire, police said.

Philadelphia police responded to the 1500 block of West Fisher Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. for a shooting report, according to a release police on Saturday.

An adult male was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where a physician pronounced him dead at 1:45 a.m., police said.

The release did not identify the victim or describe the circumstances leading to the gunfire.

Officers near Broad and Erie streets saw someone inside a Ford SUV shooting at a Dodge Ram shortly before 1:30 a.m. and pursued the vehicles.

During the investigation, officers checking a GMC Yukon that crashed at Germantown Avenue and Tioga Street discovered its driver had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Ford’s driver was taken into custody near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street, and investigators recovered a firearm and spent shell casings from the SUV, according to police.

Two people inside the Dodge Ram were uninjured, the police explained.

The circumstances surrounding the gunfire, including whether road rage triggered the shooting, remain under investigation.

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