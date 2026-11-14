Federal officials have identified what triggered the nationwide flight halt, but the explanation brings little immediate relief to travelers facing another day of cancellations and delays.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a press conference Saturday, Nov. 14, that a router malfunction during telecommunications upgrades overwhelmed equipment supporting the nation’s air traffic control network.

Duffy identified the contractor as L3Harris and said technicians were replacing aging copper lines with fiber-optic cable at a remote location.

During that work, a router began sending more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, flooding older routers and switches with traffic, he said.

The overload disrupted radar data and communications used by controllers, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to stop departures as a safety precaution.

Duffy said investigators were still determining whether faulty equipment or mistakes during the work caused the malfunction. Officials said they found no evidence of a cyberattack.

Communications were recovered after technicians isolated the malfunctioning system and took it offline.

The ground stop began at about 3:54 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Nov. 13, and ended at 8:15 p.m., allowing departures to resume after more than four hours.

The operational backlog continued growing Saturday.

FlightAware’s Saturday morning figures showed more than 3,500 cancellations and over 2,000 delays nationwide, following more than 7,000 cancellations Friday. Those are daily totals, rather than counts limited to flights directly affected by the outage.

Aircraft and crews were left in the wrong cities, while some crews reached duty-time limits. Restoring communications did not immediately restore airline schedules.

As Daily Voice reported Friday night, United announced plans to cancel most remaining flights that evening. JetBlue canceled its remaining departures except Europe-bound flights from JFK and Boston, warning of further disruptions Saturday.

Duffy had pointed to aging infrastructure during Friday’s White House briefing.

“Today’s nationwide ground stop happened because our air traffic control system is operating on decades-old, analog equipment that simply cannot compete with the demands of the 21st century,” Duffy said.

Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called for $50 billion in emergency funding to modernize the system.

Friday’s halt was the second nationwide departure stoppage since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The other followed a computer system failure in January 2023.

Travelers should check their airline’s flight status before leaving for the airport and monitor the FAA’s National Airspace System Status dashboard for restrictions.

Officials linked the nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13, to a router malfunction during telecommunications upgrades.

Unsplash/Nick Fewings

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