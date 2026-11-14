By the time November rolled around, James Stuart usually had his Christmas decorations out, ready for another holiday season surrounded by friends and family.

This year, the 46-year-old DC building manager won't be coming home to celebrate.

Stuart was killed on Thursday, Nov. 12, when 55-year-old DC doctor Matt Wade Lambert opened fire near VIDA Fitness in the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, wounding four others before taking his own life.

For Angelo Gunn, who counted Stuart among his closest friends, the loss is especially painful as the holidays approach, a time of year when "Jimmy" was at the center of celebrations that often stretched late into the night.

"I wish I never left to move to Atlanta," Gunn wrote in a Facebook tribute. "Because going there meant that I had one less year with James Stuart."

"This time of year was my Jimmy favorite," he added. "It meant the most time he’d spend with his friends and family. That is what he was all about was his family and friends."

"And there isn’t a doubt in my mind that at this very moment, his Christmas decorations are out in his apartment, rising and airing out already."

Childhood friend Elizabeth Margarita Kuglitsch-Landikušić remembered a man whose ability to make people smile went back decades.

"Jimmy was someone I’ve known since childhood. We grew up going to school together, and even back then, he was one of those people everyone loved," she said.

"He had the biggest heart, the kindest soul, and a personality that could light up any room. He was caring, compassionate, funny, and always putting others before himself."

For Gigi Kalina, who has spent years working in community management, Stuart's death struck a particularly personal chord and raised concerns about the safety of people working in the profession.

"Behind every community manager is a human being. Someone who goes to work every day, deals with residents, boards, vendors, difficult situations, complaints, disagreements, and sometimes incredibly challenging circumstances," she explained.

"Today, a fellow professional went to work and never made it home. Four other people were injured, and families are now facing unimaginable fear and heartbreak."

A GoFundMe set up following Stuart's killing described the shooting as "an unimaginable tragedy" that "sent shockwaves through everyone who knew him."

"James's life was taken far too soon, but the memories he created and the lives he touched will not be forgotten," Robert Cote wrote.

"It is hoped this effort can serve as a reminder that even in the midst of such heartbreaking circumstances, there are people who care and are willing to come together to support one another."

Gunn is left to remember late nights spent with Stuart watching Harry Potter, sharing wine, and laughing until the sun came up.

Mischief managed.