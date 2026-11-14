A man who disappeared beneath the surface of a Camden County lake as police officers tried to reach him has been found dead following a two-day search, authorities said Sunday, Nov. 15.

Juan Torres-Trinidad, of Voorhees, was located in the lake near the Camden County Library on Laurel Road during an extensive search Sunday morning, Voorhees Police Capt. Daniel Scheets said.

Police were initially called to the area around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, following a 911 call. Officers spotted Torres-Trinidad in the lake, but he went underwater as they attempted to make contact with him, Scheets said.

Surveillance footage showed a lone man running toward the water's edge before the incident, according to police.

Firefighters, emergency management personnel, dive teams, and search-and-rescue crews were called to assist in the search.

Police did not release Torres-Trinidad's age or additional details surrounding his death. The Voorhees Police Department extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.