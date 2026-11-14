An early Thanksgiving travel outlook is taking shape, with a changing weather pattern giving Northeast travelers something to watch before holiday plans shift into high gear.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center favors above-average temperatures across the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic during Thanksgiving week. However, its extended outlook also points to an increasingly active pattern along the Eastern Seaboard.

That leaves an important distinction: A milder outlook does not guarantee a dry holiday.

First comes a quieter stretch beginning Monday, Nov. 16. High pressure should bring prolonged dry weather and gradual warming.

High pressure favors little or no precipitation across much of the Northeast during the week beginning Monday, Nov. 16, ahead of Thanksgiving week.

AccuWeather

The holiday travel period presents more uncertainty.

AccuWeather’s preliminary graphic covers Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25. It shows potential rain across the Mid-Atlantic, showers arriving later in the Northeast, and rain or snow showers around the Great Lakes.

An early outlook for Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, shows a chance of rain in the East and rain or snow showers near the Great Lakes.

AccuWeather

For travelers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, that raises the possibility of wet roads before Thanksgiving. Those heading toward western New York or the Great Lakes should also monitor the potential for wintry precipitation.

The outlook for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, or the return-trip weekend, has not yet been released.

AccuWeather’s outlook says a cold front could bring showers east early in Thanksgiving week. Forecasters are watching whether it slows or helps another storm develop near the holiday. Exact timing and locations remain unsettled.

Meanwhile, the dry stretch before holiday week carries a separate concern.

“Many areas across the eastern U.S. have seen less than half their historical average rainfall during the last month, and this new dry spell will further increase those deficits,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “Despite the recent rain and snow, the wildfire risk will once again increase as leaf litter dries out as the week progresses.”

Travelers should revisit local forecasts as departure approaches, when rain timing and any inland snow potential become clearer.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.