Southwest Airlines passengers got an unexpected in-flight concert from Simple Plan, Hoobastank, and The Used, according to videos making the rounds on TikTok.

The bands took to the aisles to perform for fellow passengers Friday, Nov. 13, while traveling on the same flight to Orlando for the Vans Warped Tour, scheduled for Nov. 14 through 16, according to those who shared the videos.

Hoobastank performed its hit "The Reason," Simple Plan treated passengers to "Perfect" and "I'm Just a Kid," and The Used sang "The Taste of Ink."

The flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport and was among the last to take off before a ground stop was issued, according to Jordan Orion, who shared multiple clips of the performances on TikTok.

"We got really lucky," she said.

To say the least.

Under dim cabin lights, passengers raised their arms and sang along to the 2000s hits they were raised on.

Hoobastank performs "The Reason" on a packed flight to Vans Warped Tour.

Tori Kravitz

"first in my bloodline to scream the reason on a plane with hoobastank," Orion captioned one clip.

Fellow passenger Tori Kravitz also shared videos of the performances on Instagram.

"When my childhood dream comes true and Simple Plan performs on my Southwest flight to the Vans Warped Tour," she captioned one of her videos.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the performances were planned or spontaneous.

And, as usual, the comment sections were gold.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING AND WHY ARE THEY ALL IN A PLAN AT THE SAME TIME AND ARE WE PROTECTING THEM," one user wrote.

"This experience would become my entire personality and I’d be insufferable about it," another said.

Someone else summed it up in just two words: "simple plane."