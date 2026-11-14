After 11 years of serving some of New Jersey's wildest pizza creations, Tony Boloney's has officially closed its doors.

Owner Mike Hauke announced the permanent closure of the popular eatery at 263 First St., in Hoboken, in an emotional Instagram post, confirming that the restaurant has been closed since a kitchen fire in July 2025 and will not reopen.

"Hoboken is done. I wish I didn’t have to post this," he wrote.

Tony Boloney's opened in 2014 and became known for its wildly unconventional pizzas, including the Beer-Izza, topped with Mexican beer-marinated steak, cheese, jalapeños, and guajillo lime soup; a taco pizza piled high with actual tacos and their toppings; the North Shore, featuring fried garlic-butter shrimp, sticky rice, and mozzarella; and the vegetarian Magic Mushroom, made with truffle cream, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, and salted ricotta.

"We watched you go from drunk at 3AM to pushing strollers to then grabbing a slice before travel soccer to catering a 10th birthday party," he said. "Loved every second of it."

Hauke did not disclose what led to the closure, saying only that the details were "being handled somewhere else." The loss was particularly painful for Hauke, who credited the Hoboken location with helping him raise his family, build his business, and develop his Mad Mutz brand.

In April 2025, Hauke and business partner Michael Burns appeared on ABC's Shark Tank, where they secured a $150,000 offer from Lori Greiner in exchange for a 20% stake in their Atlantic City-based mozzarella stick company, MAD MUTZ.

The brand, known for its fresh mozzarella sticks made with locally sourced milk and no preservatives, has expanded into supermarkets, restaurants, and distributors across several states.

Hauke also thanked longtime employees, some of whom had worked at the restaurant since its opening and waited more than a year for the chance to return.

"This last year has no doubt been the most difficult year of my entire life professionally," Hauke wrote. "I'm sad and I'm f*cking furious and I'm not going to pretend I'm not."

Despite the Hoboken closure, Hauke said Tony Boloney's remains in business, with its Atlantic City location open, a new store operating in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, and farm markets continuing.

"But Atlantic City is open, our new store in the DMV is rockin’, the farm markets are running, and Tony Boloney’s is still standing. We’ll figure the rest out."

Hauke ended his post by inviting customers to share their favorite memories of the Hoboken restaurant.