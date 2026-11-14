The nationwide flight halt is over, but the scramble to get travelers moving again is far from finished.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ground stop Friday evening, Nov. 13, after more than four hours of suspended departures, according to multiple reports. The decision allowed flights to resume as airlines confronted widespread cancellations and disrupted schedules.

Nearly 5,000 flights had been canceled nationwide Friday, with nearly 800 more cancellations already listed for Saturday, Nov. 14, according to FlightAware figures.

Axios reported more than 10,000 domestic delays by 7:15 p.m. Eastern time. Those were daily totals, rather than a count limited to the outage.

For travelers, lifting the federal restriction did not mean canceled flights would automatically return to the schedule.

United Airlines had announced plans to cancel most of its remaining Friday flights, with exceptions for some international services.

JetBlue canceled its remaining Friday departures except Europe-bound flights from JFK and Boston. The airline warned that additional cancellations would follow Saturday.

The nationwide order began shortly before 4 p.m., initially directing departing aircraft to remain grounded until further notice, as Daily Voice first reported.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to a communications problem affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which guide aircraft between airports.

"Today’s nationwide ground stop happened because our air traffic control system is operating on decades-old, analog equipment that simply cannot compete with the demands of the 21st century," Duffy said in a press conference at the White House on Friday night.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin sought to reassure travelers as officials investigated the outage.

"There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us," Mullin told reporters outside the White House prior to the evening press conference. "It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now."

As Daily Voice’s follow-up report explained, the restriction concerned departures. Aircraft already airborne continued toward their destinations, while incoming international flights were handled individually.

The halt was only the second nationwide departure stoppage since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. A computer system failure caused the other in January 2023.

The disruption also complicated a busy sports weekend.

San José State’s football team was taxiing for departure when the order came. Players spent about three hours aboard before returning to campus ahead of their scheduled game against Air Force.

Travelers should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport. The FAA’s National Airspace System Status dashboard also provides updates on airport restrictions.

The FAA lifted its nationwide departure halt Friday, Nov. 13, after more than four hours, but airline disruptions continued.

Unsplash/emanuviews

Check back with Daily Voice for the latest updates.