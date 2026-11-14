A 32-year-old high school teacher from Middlesex County has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges following an investigation sparked by a cyber tip, authorities announced Friday, Nov. 13.

Joseph Severini, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, was arrested without incident at his home Friday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera and Woodbridge Police Director Joseph Nisky said.

The investigation began after the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office received a cyber tip from New Jersey State Police, authorities said. Detective Stenly Vertus of the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit conducted the investigation.

Following the execution of a search warrant at Severini's home, he was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

Authorities identified Severini as a high school teacher but did not disclose where he works. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vertus at 732-745-8391.