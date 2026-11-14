A rare nationwide flight halt has thrown travel plans into turmoil, prompting the nation’s homeland security chief to address growing concerns about what went wrong.

The Federal Aviation Administration stopped departures across US airports late Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, after a telecommunications outage disrupted air traffic control communications. By evening, travelers and sports teams faced mounting uncertainty about when they could leave.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters outside the White House that officials had no indication of an attack.

"There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us," Mullin told reporters. "It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now."

The disruption affected regional centers that guide aircraft between airports, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. FAA technicians were investigating the communications problem.

The order marked only the second nationwide departure halt since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The other occurred during a computer system failure in January 2023, as Daily Voice’s earlier report detailed.

The distinction is significant: Friday’s directive stopped departures. Aircraft already airborne were allowed to continue to their destinations, while incoming international flights were handled individually.

Mullin emphasized the safety of those already flying in remarks shared by DHS.

"The first thing is the safety of everybody that is flying, we are assured that everybody is safe, everyone in the air that's currently on the plane," Mullin noted. "We're going to get you on the ground."

Mullin added that "there is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they're flying or anything like that. I just wanted to make sure everybody is at ease about that."

FlightAware’s Friday totals included more than 10,300 delays and nearly 1,500 cancellations involving flights within, into, or out of the US. Those figures reflect the day’s overall disruptions, including problems that occurred before the nationwide halt.

The travel standstill also disrupted preparations for a busy sports weekend.

The Brooklyn Nets had boarded their plane in New Orleans when their departure for Memphis was halted. The San Jose Sharks were also waiting to travel to Utah.

College football programs faced similar problems ahead of Saturday games. Texas was stopped after boarding for its trip to face LSU. Utah and Tennessee also faced disrupted travel for games against Arizona and Texas A&M, respectively.

The consequences extended beyond individual departures. Teams awaiting transportation faced uncertainty about arrival times and preparations, while passengers nationwide waited for updated flight information.

The FAA’s initial directive provided no firm time for restarting departures. An advisory window should not be treated as a guaranteed reopening time.

Travelers can monitor the FAA’s National Airspace System Status dashboard for restrictions and check directly with their airline for flight-specific updates.

A rare FAA order leaves travelers facing major uncertainty.

Unsplash/Daniel

This remains a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for the latest updates.