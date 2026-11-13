A Bergen County man whose wife was reportedly stabbed 55 times and found dead in Overpeck County Park six years ago is suing prosecutors, claiming they have refused to return her personal belongings despite her killer's conviction (see lawsuit attached at the bottom of this news article).

Victor Rosasco, of Emerson, filed the lawsuit Monday, Nov. 9, in Bergen County Superior Court, seeking the return of items belonging to his late wife, Divna Rosasco, 51, who was murdered in Cresskill on June 14, 2020.

When reached by email for comment, the BCPO's Chief of Detectives, Jeff Angermeyer, said that his office cannot comment on pending civil litigation.

Nicolas Coirazza sprang from a closet inside Divna's home before attacking her, according to remarks made by Superior Court Judge Carol Novey Catuogno during his sentencing hearing, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Divna was stabbed and slashed 55 times, nearly three dozen of those wounds to her head, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Coirazza then got Divna's 14-year-old daughter to participate in what investigators described to Daily Voice as a bungled attempt to dispose of her body in Overpeck Creek.

A Bergen County sheriff's officer found Divna's SUV near the Overpeck Park boat ramp in Teaneck the following morning, with blood and debris outside the driver's door.

A sheriff's K-9 unit led officers to her body in about four feet of water. She was bound with duct tape, wrapped in a bedsheet with a plastic bag around her head, and weighed down by a bucket containing concrete and kitty litter, Daily Voice previously reported. Coirazza and the juvenile were stopped in an Uber near the park shortly afterward.

Coirazza pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Feb. 17, 2023.

Now, Victor is fighting to recover the belongings investigators collected during the murder investigation.

Among the items listed in a prosecutor's office evidence log were a black Michael Kors purse containing $275, a red Apple iPhone, a Swiss Gear backpack, clothing, shoes, tennis equipment, and a New Jersey Devils travel mug. Victor has repeatedly asked prosecutors to return his wife's belongings, but only her laptop has been released, the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint claims none of the remaining items were introduced as evidence during Coirazza's prosecution and no related criminal cases remain pending.

Victor also alleges prosecutors fought a subpoena for Divna's cellphone in a separate civil lawsuit, arguing they could no longer determine its owner.

On July 28, 2026, prosecutors provided the phone's SIM and IMEI numbers to Victor's attorneys. T-Mobile confirmed in September that they matched Divna's subscriber records from 2017 through 2020, the complaint says.

Prosecutors still refused to release the belongings, telling Victor's attorneys he would need to take legal action, according to the lawsuit.

Following Divna's death, Victor launched a GoFundMe to establish a foundation in her memory and raise awareness about social media predators targeting children.

"Divna was a beautiful person inside & out with a passion for art, food, photography & gardening. She loved spending time with her family and always wanted the best for our daughter, Victoria."

Victor is asking a judge to order the prosecutor's office to release the property or authorize the sheriff to recover it.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Judge Beukas issued deficiency notices requiring Victor's attorneys to provide additional legal arguments within 10 days, according to court records.