More than 20 gunshots rang out across a DC neighborhood, leaving a boy playing basketball wounded.

The gunman won't spend another day behind bars.

Darius Drew, 19, of DC, walked out of custody on Friday, Nov. 13, after a judge suspended his two-year prison sentence and placed him on probation for the shooting that sent bullets flying across a Northwest DC court in May.

Federal prosecutors had pushed for five years behind bars, arguing that Drew's decision to fire more than 20 rounds from two different locations warranted the maximum sentence under his guidelines.

Instead, DC Superior Court Judge Jennifer Di Toro sentenced Drew under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, suspending his 24-month prison term and ordering 18 months of supervised probation over the government's objection.

Drew, who had been locked up since his arrest on May 22, was released immediately following the hearing, again over prosecutors' objections, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The shooting that landed him in court unfolded on Monday, May 11, when Drew was spotted riding a Lime bike into an alley in the 700 block of Taylor Street NW.

Moments later, the city's ShotSpotter system detected 10 gunshots.

Surveillance video captured Drew firing at a parked car in the alley, prosecutors said.

He then moved to the 4100 block of Ninth Street NW, where he opened fire again, this time toward a house near the alley.

Nearby, a boy was playing basketball at a recreation center when he was struck by the gunfire, suffering injuries to his leg.

In all, Drew fired more than 20 rounds into the surrounding community, according to federal prosecutors.

A subsequent search of his home turned up two firearms, ammunition, large quantities of suspected narcotics, and marijuana.

Drew pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 10, to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license.

Prosecutors argued that the indiscriminate nature of the shooting justified five years in prison, but the judge opted for a suspended sentence under the Youth Rehabilitation Act.

The ruling means Drew will serve 18 months of supervised probation rather than additional prison time for the shooting that wounded the boy.