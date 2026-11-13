A tornado packing winds of 100 mph tore through Burlington County, collapsing a barn, ripping part of a school roof off, and sending wooden beams flying into neighboring yards, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday, Nov. 13.

The EF-1 tornado touched down in Chesterfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, traveling 1.5 miles in five minutes with a maximum width of 100 yards, according to the NWS.

The damage began about three-quarters of a mile southwest of Old York Road and Bordentown-Chesterfield Road, where all four exterior walls of a barn collapsed. A nearby home lost roof shingles and part of its fascia board.

As the tornado moved north along Old York Road, it snapped and uprooted trees and left several wooden utility poles leaning near the intersection with Bordentown Chesterfield Road.

Farther east, the tornado turned southeast, lifting part of a home's roof and blowing it into surrounding yards. Wooden beams were driven into the ground, with one becoming lodged in the soffit of a neighboring house.

The tornado continued along Bordentown Chesterfield Road, snapping hardwood trees before reaching a school about half a mile down the road.

There, part of the school's roof was torn off, and farm equipment was overturned, according to the NWS. Additional tree damage was found just beyond the school.

The NWS also confirmed a separate area of severe thunderstorm wind damage along White Pine Road in Chesterfield around 3:56 p.m., four minutes before the tornado touched down.

Winds estimated at 100 mph snapped or uprooted hardwood trees and broke a wooden utility pole near its top. The damage stretched about 0.2 miles, roughly a mile south of the tornado's path. No injuries or deaths were reported in either event.

The Chesterfield tornado was one of two confirmed tornadoes produced by severe thunderstorms that swept through northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey on Thursday.

The NWS said additional details about the second tornado, in New Castle County, Delaware, would be released in a later update.

The findings remain preliminary pending final review.