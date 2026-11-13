A Westchester County high school basketball standout who helped lead her team to its first state championship has made history again, becoming the first student-athlete at her school to earn a full Division I athletic scholarship.

Grace Gleeson, a senior at Yonkers Montessori Academy, officially committed to Lehigh University during a signing ceremony surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and teammates, Yonkers Public Schools announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

The 6-foot-3 basketball star signed her commitment in the same school gymnasium where she spent numerous hours practicing.

"I'm so grateful for everyone who has helped me reach this point," Gleeson said, adding, "Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who always support me."

Gleeson's achievement comes after a remarkable season in which she helped the YMA Lady Eagles win their first-ever state championship in 2026. During that season, she scored 244 points, grabbed 247 rebounds, recorded 84 assists, made 89 steals, and blocked 35 shots.

She also delivered a standout performance in the state championship game against Chenango, scoring 24 points while shooting 51 percent from the field.

However, her success extends well beyond the basketball court. According to YMA Principal Don DeMatteo, Gleeson maintains a 100.45 weighted grade point average, ranks second in her senior class, and is on track to earn 45 college credits before graduating.

Yonkers school officials said Gleeson had several Division I options during the spring recruiting season, receiving scholarship offers from Lehigh, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Bucknell University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

She ultimately chose Lehigh, a Division I university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anibal Soler Jr. celebrated the milestone.

“This is a big deal,” Soler said, adding, "I want to thank you, because you’re elevating the status of what it means to be student-athlete in Yonkers Public Schools.”