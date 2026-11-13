Authorities have identified the 25-year-old man who was electrocuted at a Connecticut aerospace manufacturer last month. His family said he was a beloved son and big brother who lived life on his own terms.

Mason Montalvo died on Oct. 30, a day after suffering an electric shock while working on equipment at TIGHITCO on Old Brickyard Lane in Berlin, police said.

An autopsy found that Montalvo died from complications of electrocution. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident. Authorities did not say where he lived.

His family posted a memorial on Facebook for the Memphis, Tennessee, native.

"Mason was a kind, giving, thoughtful old soul whom his family and friends loved deeply," his family wrote. "He was a wonderful son and a great big brother."

He was a voracious reader who enjoyed examining life's biggest questions. He never worried much about material things. Instead, he followed his faith, stayed true to himself, and focused on things that mattered most to him, they wrote. One of those things was cracking jokes and making his family laugh.

"He was a young man of great faith, forever curious about small things and big unanswerable questions, always searching for answers."

He loved hiking, fishing, music, and spending time outdoors. He also trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, earning a purple belt.

Berlin police previously said Montalvo was performing maintenance on equipment at the manufacturing plant when he was shocked around 8:10 a.m.

Berlin police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating what happened.

His family said they will hold a memorial service at a later date, and they thanked the community for the outpouring of support since his death.

"Mason was deeply loved and will be missed beyond words."