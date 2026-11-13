New York's Attorney General has launched a full investigation into the death of a man who died earlier this year after police used Tasers and restrained him during a violent confrontation inside a Westchester County apartment building.

The investigation centers on the death of Sean Daniel, who died on Tuesday, April 7, following an encounter with Yonkers Police officers at 165 Bruce Ave. The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation announced on Friday, Nov. 13, that it had opened the investigation after receiving new information about the incident.

The office had previously been reviewing the case to determine whether a full investigation was warranted.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the incident began around 7:19 p.m., when a woman called 911 to report that a man armed with a knife was attacking multiple people inside the building, according to Yonkers Police. When officers arrived, they found Daniel allegedly assaulting a resident in the building's entryway, authorities said.

Two officers fired their Taser-like devices in an attempt to stop the attack, but neither deployment was effective, Yonkers Police said in April. Four officers then moved in to physically restrain Daniel and place him in handcuffs, the Attorney General's Office said.

Shortly afterward, Daniel became unresponsive. Officers and emergency medical personnel began lifesaving efforts before Daniel was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In its initial statement on Wednesday, April 8, Yonkers Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Daniel had been using drugs with a friend before allegedly attacking two people. The victims suffered serious injuries, including bite wounds, blunt-force injuries from household items such as a frying pan and metal stovetop grate, and a cut consistent with a sharp object, police said.

The department also reported that officers had not punched or kicked Daniel or used batons during the confrontation. At the time, Yonkers Police said investigators had identified several underlying medical conditions that might have contributed to Daniel's death. Toxicology results were still pending.

The department also said in April that there was no indication that the Taser-like device deployments or officers' actions had caused his death.

However, the Attorney General's Office has now moved forward with a full investigation. Officials did not specify what that information was or whether any new findings had emerged about Daniel's cause of death.

Under New York law, the Office of Special Investigation reviews incidents in which a police officer may have caused someone's death, either through an action or a failure to act. If that initial review indicates an officer may have contributed to the death, the office launches a full investigation.

Yonkers Police previously said in April that the department's Internal Affairs Division was investigating the incident and that the Attorney General's Office had been notified.

The Attorney General's Office said that its findings remain preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.