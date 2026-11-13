The school year hasn't exactly been easy for 14-year-old Elizabeth.

The Cliffside Park teen, who has Down Syndrome and other health challenges, has yet to attend a single day of high school or meet her new classmates after undergoing major spinal surgery in September.

But on Friday, Nov. 13, the Cliffside Park Police Department made her world a little brighter, organizing a surprise pizza party where she finally got to meet her new classmates. Click here for video.

"It was so overwhelming," said Elizabeth's mother, Lisa Stein. "Elizabeth hugged her best friend Christina for the first time since summer vacation. They were so excited, and then Elizabeth was hugging everyone. I was crying. It was just overwhelming her seeing her friends for the first time."

The celebration was part of a years-long effort by Cliffside Park police to connect with local children, particularly those with disabilities, serious illnesses, or other challenges. Officers have organized playdates for children with special needs, taken children battling cancer on outings to American Dream, hosted Shop With a Cop events, and thrown birthday parties for kids who spent their birthdays in the hospital.

Elizabeth has become a familiar face to officers, particularly Joe Biasco, the department's chief of staff and community affairs coordinator, who first met her at a summer concert where children were invited to climb into a police cruiser and take selfies. Since then, officers have thrown her birthday parties, taken her Christmas shopping, brought her to American Dream, and even made her police chief for a day.

So when Elizabeth's latest surgery kept her from starting high school with her classmates, the officers decided to bring the school experience to her. And they weren't about to let her make an ordinary entrance.

Officer Mario D'Urso showed at Elizabeth's house in a Cliffside Park police car, helped her and her mother into the vehicle, buckled them in, and let Elizabeth play with the emergency lights.

"The president's coming in now," D'Urso joked as officers escorted her to the building. Inside, her new classmates were waiting.

The students erupted in applause as Elizabeth walked in, and officers explained that she would be joining their class once she was well enough to return to school. That's when Elizabeth spotted Christina, and the two friends rushed to embrace. After the emotional reunion, the children shared pizza before magician and mentalist Josh Pele performed a show.

D'Urso said Pele entertained the students with tricks, including one involving a blank coloring book that appeared to fill with drawings based on the children's suggestions. One student was so amazed that he followed Pele toward the door afterward, practically demanding that he confirm how the tricks worked.

The department also handed out police hats, stress balls, and watches donated through a veterans organization. Representatives from American Dream brought Elizabeth a gift, along with SpongeBob characters from Nickelodeon Universe.

Cliffside Park Mayor Thomas Calabrese stopped by to greet Elizabeth and the students, some of whom asked for his autograph. Police Chief Yakup Zoklu also attended.

For Biasco, the highlight wasn't the entertainment or the gifts.

"The best part was seeing the children hug and bond," he said.

Elizabeth's health challenges began early in life. She underwent open-heart surgery at just 6 months old to correct a heart defect and has also dealt with thyroid problems and foot issues requiring ankle braces, her mother said.

Her September surgery was to treat severe scoliosis. She is now preparing to begin physical therapy, with hopes of returning to school in about four weeks.

Biasco, who has spent more than 30 years with the department, said its community outreach efforts have included playdates for children with special needs, youth basketball programs, holiday celebrations, and outings for children facing serious illnesses. The programs have received strong support from Calabrese and Zoklu, who have made improving relationships between officers and residents a priority.

"I’m extremely proud of our officers for their dedication to putting our community first," Zoklu said. "Their hard work goes beyond policing. It’s about bringing people together, building relationships, and making Cliffside Park a stronger and more united community. This is what true community policing looks like, leading with heart, building trust, and making a difference that lasts."

For Stein, though, the officers have become much more than familiar faces around town: "They’re like family," she said. "They do so much for Elizabeth. They’re just awesome people — good-hearted. They care about the children, especially my daughter. She loves them. I'm so grateful."