The FAA issued a sweeping nationwide ground stop, ordering departing flights to remain on the ground while citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.

An air traffic control advisory posted Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, directed airports nationwide to halt departures.

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the advisory stated.

The notice cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety.” It did not provide a specific explanation.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement late Friday afternoon that the FAA issued the ground stop for all US airports "following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

The directive also addressed flights arriving from outside the country.

“Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” the advisory stated.

The advisory’s wording, issued just before 4 p.m. Friday, provided no scheduled end time.

That distinction matters for travelers: The reported order concerns departing aircraft, while incoming international flights are subject to individual decisions. It does not establish that every flight has been canceled.

The departure restriction was nationwide, not limited to a particular airline or airport. This marks just the second time that's happened since the 9/11 attacks. The only other time was in 2023, due to a computer-related issue.

Axios reported that the FAA had not immediately responded to its request for comment. Its initial account did not confirm the cause, provide delay or cancellation totals, or announce that the nationwide restriction had been lifted.

Travelers can check the FAA’s National Airspace System Status dashboard for airport restrictions and consult their airline for the status of a specific flight.

The FAA issued a nationwide departure ground stop Friday, Nov. 13.

Unsplash/Merve Sensoy

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