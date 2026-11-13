A 70-year-old driver was trapped inside his car after a tree fell onto Route 208 and struck his vehicle as storms passed through the region on Thursday evening, Nov. 12, authorities said.

The Hawthorne man was driving a 2021 Subaru northbound near Ewing Avenue in Wyckoff around 5:30 p.m. when the tree came crashing down onto the roof, Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Officers arrived to find the driver conscious and alert but trapped behind the wheel.

Firefighters from the Wyckoff Fire Department freed him from the wreckage, and the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening, Soto said.

The northbound lanes of Route 208 were closed for approximately two hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene, with assistance from the New Jersey Department of Transportation and Bergen County Sheriff's Office.