A Long Island contractor gave a homeowner a forged building permit for a backyard pool project that had never even been submitted to the town for approval, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Robert Cortese, 39, of Huntington, and his company, Tool Time Construction Inc., pleaded guilty in connection with the fraudulent Town of Islip permit, District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

The homeowner hired Cortese and his company in May 2021 to install a pool and build a pool house at a residence in Great River, according to prosecutors.

After the homeowner repeatedly asked for proof that the project had been approved, Cortese presented what he claimed was a legitimate town building permit in October 2021, prosecutors said.

But questions about some of the completed work prompted the homeowner to contact the Town of Islip Building Department — where the homeowner learned the permit was forged, according to the release.

No permit application had ever been filed for the project, prosecutors said.

“A forged permit is never simply a shortcut, it is a crime,” Tierney said.

Cortese also lacked a valid Suffolk County home improvement contractor license when the work was performed, but prosecutors were barred by the applicable time limit from pursuing that charge, according to the district attorney’s office.

Tool Time Construction pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, while Cortese pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor, on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz sentenced Cortese and the company to conditional discharges as part of their pleas, prosecutors said.

Homeowners who question whether their building permits are valid should contact their town building departments, Tierney urged.