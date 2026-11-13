Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a New Jersey liquor store is now $18.4 million richer — at least before taxes.

A single Pick-6 ticket sold at Washington Wine & Liquors, 2317 State Highway 33 in Robbinsville, matched all six numbers in Thursday's drawing, Nov. 12, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Friday, Nov. 13.

The winning numbers were 01, 10, 18, 26, 42, and 45.

The jackpot is worth $18.4 million, with a cash value of $7,855,932, lottery officials said.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize and can choose to remain anonymous under New Jersey law.

"We recommend the lucky player signs the ticket, keeps it in a safe place, and reaches out for professional guidance," New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said. "We’re all looking forward to meeting this prizewinner. Anything can happen in Jersey!"

The win comes amid a lucky November for New Jersey Lottery players.

Earlier this month, a Bergen County player won an $847 million Powerball jackpot, while a Monmouth County player won $1 million at a New York Jets game.

A Morris County player also came forward to claim a $1 million Scratch-Off prize, and a Pick-3 promotional drawing featuring 2-2-2 awarded more than $2 million in prizes on Nov. 10.

The Pick-6 jackpot has reset to $2 million for Monday's drawing, Nov. 16.