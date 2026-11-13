A tanker struck a docked riverboat cruise ship carrying 129 passengers in New Orleans, triggering a major emergency response on the Mississippi River, according to multiple reports.

The Atlantic Asphalt collided with the American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday, Nov. 13, near the Crescent City Connection bridge. American Cruise Lines operates the riverboat.

The collision occurred outside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building, where emergency crews gathered to assist passengers and crew, according to the initial accounts from NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans and ABC News.

Initial reports indicated that roughly 12 people ended up in the river. The number and severity of injuries had not been confirmed in those accounts.

The American Heritage reportedly began taking on water after the impact. Scene images showed the multi-deck vessel leaning sharply beside the tanker, with a tugboat nearby.

The cruise ship had docked about two hours earlier for passengers to disembark. Crew members were also aboard, along with approximately 129 passengers.

Responders included the US Coast Guard, Port NOLA Harbor Police, New Orleans firefighters, city police, and medical personnel.

Evacuated passengers were brought into the port administration building for medical checks and assistance. American Cruise Lines said its guests and crew had been evacuated and that it was working with the Coast Guard and local authorities.

The city’s emergency management office issued an advisory urging the public to avoid the port area so responders could work.

Officials had not confirmed what caused the collision. An initial suggestion that the tanker lost power remained unverified.

The American Heritage is part of the city’s overnight river-cruise fleet. The Port of New Orleans lists the vessel as accommodating 150 passengers and offering seven-night Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and Memphis.

A tanker struck the docked American Heritage on the Mississippi River on Friday, Nov. 13. Above is a file photo of the New Orleans waterfront.

Wikipedia/Iulus Ascanius

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