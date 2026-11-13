Connecticut police are reminding residents to stay alert as officers search for three masked suspects wanted in an armed convenience store robbery.

The robbery happened Thursday night, Nov. 12, at the Howe Avenue Convenience Store in Shelton. Shelton police said three men dressed all in black and wearing ski masks entered the store, stole several things, and then ran away north on Howe Avenue.

Police did not release the exact time of the robbery.

Investigators are now asking the public for tips to help track down the suspects.

“Residents, neighbors, and business owners are asked to review surveillance footage, doorbell cameras, and any available video that may help identify these individuals,” police said in a social media post Thursday night.f

“Someone knows something. Any information could help move this investigation.”

Police warned residents that all three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots them should stay away, avoid making contact, and call police immediately.

Shelton police ask anyone with information to contact Detective John McMahon at 203-924-1544, ext. 4482, or at John.mcmahon@shelton-ct.gov.