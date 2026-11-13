Kraft Heinz is planning major changes to some of its most well-known brands as it tries to turn around struggling sales.

The food giant outlined its growth strategy during its 2026 Investor Day on Thursday, Nov. 12. Kraft Heinz, which is based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, plans to improve existing products and introduce new ones as it increases investments in its brands.

The company said its turnaround is showing early progress, including smaller market share losses and improving sales volume trends.

"The opportunity ahead of us is significant, and we have the brands, scale and capabilities to capture it," CEO Steve Cahillane said. "With the right team, a business-unit-led operating model, and greater, consistent investment behind our brands, we are positioning Kraft Heinz to create long-term value for shareholders."

The changes include more protein-packed foods and convenient meals as Kraft Heinz works to keep its familiar brands relevant to shoppers, CNBC reported.

Kraft Mac & Cheese has returned to growth after introducing products like PowerMac, which contains 17 grams of protein and six grams of fiber. The brand also launched a Restaurant Edition featuring restaurant-inspired flavors in its classic boxes.

Cheesy Ramen is also heading to US stores in 2027 after debuting in Canada in July.

"We sold out three months' worth of stock in a week," Cahillane told CNBC.

Jell-O is also getting a protein boost with a planned pudding containing 10 grams of protein after Kraft Heinz researchers worked to address taste and texture challenges.

"Our [research and development] team has cracked the code," said Cahillane. "The chocolate's my favorite. Chocolate Jell-O pudding with protein, I think, is going to be a real hit."

Philadelphia cream cheese is also in line for new protein-focused products in 2027, following the introduction of new flavors of its regular spread in September. Cahillane said the company hopes to compete for shoppers buying cottage cheese.

The product changes come as Cahillane has directed an additional $700 million toward the business and hired 400 employees since becoming CEO at the start of 2026. He also paused plans to split Kraft Heinz into two companies.

Kraft Heinz plans to release its formal 2027 financial forecast during its fourth-quarter earnings call in early 2027.