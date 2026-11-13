A 29-year-old Orange County man has been arrested following a joint FBI and police investigation into his alleged attempts to arrange sexual encounters with children under the age of 14, authorities said.

Mount Hope resident Jason R. Corley, 29, was arrested following an investigation conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Town of Wallkill, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

Authorities said the investigation involved attempts to arrange sexual encounters with people believed to be younger than 14.

He was charged with second-degree attempted rape, second-degree attempted patronizing a person for prostitution, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. After his arrest, Corley was arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 5, before Judge Karen Amundson at Orange County's Centralized Arraignment Part.

He was then sent to the Orange County Jail, with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Wallkill Police and the FBI's Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force carried out the investigation.