A Maryland man's death was ruled a homicide. Seven police officers were involved. Not one will face criminal charges.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Friday, Nov. 13, that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of Jamal Khari Thompson, 31, of Silver Spring.

Thompson died a week after a struggle with Montgomery County police officers responding to reports that he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to the Attorney General's investigative report, a friend called 911 around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, requesting an ambulance at The Chateau apartment complex on Mount Pisgah Road.

The caller said Thompson was pacing, talking to himself, and behaving unusually, but was not violent or armed.

Paramedics initially responded, but Thompson refused treatment and left. When he returned, his friend called police.

Three officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and attempted to detain Thompson for an emergency mental health evaluation, prompting a struggle when he tried to walk away.

Thompson fell backward onto a chair, where officers restrained him for approximately four minutes.

Officer Weisz (top left) holding Mr. Thompson’s hands, while Officer Maier (bottom left) holds his leg and Officer Argueta (center) uses his body weight on top of Mr. Thompson.

Maryland OAG

One held his hands, another restrained his leg, and a third used his body weight to pin Thompson against the chair, according to the newly-released report.

Thompson pleaded with officers, saying "I'm scared," "I don't want this," and "I'm not resisting."

An officer threatened to punch Thompson in the face if he continued grabbing her equipment, then punched his hand approximately five times.

As backup arrived, Thompson cried out:

"Please help, I can't breathe, I can't breathe."

Officers moved him to the floor, where one placed a knee on his lower back for 30 to 40 seconds while they handcuffed him.

Mr. Thompson grabbing onto Officer Weisz's radio cord

Maryland OAG

Even after being turned onto his side, Thompson said "I can't breathe" four more times. He also repeatedly asked for water, investigators said.

Thompson was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated twice. He remained in a coma until his death on Monday, Dec. 22.

The medical examiner determined Thompson died from complications of an oxygen-deprivation brain injury associated with restraint and schizophrenia.

His death was classified as homicide, a medical finding that does not automatically establish criminal wrongdoing.

Investigators also found that officers never told paramedics Thompson had complained about his breathing or that he had been restrained beneath an officer's body weight.

Instead, paramedics were told he may have been experiencing cocaine-induced psychosis after an officer apparently misheard one of his responses.

Brown's office determined there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the seven officers violated Maryland's use-of-force law or committed involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators found their actions were consistent with police training, which permits officers to use body weight to restrain someone resisting detention.

The report also questioned whether officers had sufficient grounds to detain Thompson, citing limited evidence he posed a danger to himself or others.

Prosecutors nevertheless concluded they could not prove the detention was unlawful.

Investigators acknowledged officers could have done more to address Thompson's medical complaints, but determined their conduct did not meet the criminal standard for gross negligence.

The decision closes the criminal investigation, though the report did not address potential civil liability or departmental discipline.

It can be read here.