A man accused of attacking a Westchester County sanitation worker with knives after complaining that a garbage truck woke him up has been indicted on attempted murder charges, prosecutors said.

Mount Vernon resident Shakiem Stanley, 34, was arraigned on several charges on Friday, Nov. 13, after stabbing the city employee three times during a confrontation on North Seventh Avenue in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the attack happened at around 8:23 a.m., when Stanley came out of his home carrying a knife in each hand and confronted the Mount Vernon Department of Public Works employee. Stanley was angry because the noise from the worker's sanitation truck had woken him up, the DA's Office said.

Stanley then allegedly followed the worker and his truck down the street on foot while continuing to threaten him with both knives. After catching up to the employee, Stanley confronted him in the street and repeatedly swung the knives at him, according to prosecutors.

The worker was stabbed twice in his left arm and once in his lower abdomen, the DA's Office said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. City officials previously described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Mount Vernon Police arrested Stanley at the scene and recovered both knives, prosecutors said.

Stanley was arraigned in Westchester County Court before Judge Maurice D. Williams. He was indicted on five felony charges: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Stanley, whom prosecutors identified as a repeat violent felony offender, pleaded not guilty and remains held at the Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.