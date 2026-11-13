Family Dollar has reached a $63 million settlement after it was accused of routinely charging customers more at checkout than the prices advertised in stores.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the agreement with the discount retailer in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 12. The agency and 17 states, including Pennsylvania, accused Family Dollar of overcharging shoppers at thousands of stores nationwide.

Federal regulators said Family Dollar failed to fix the problems despite repeated warnings, customer complaints, and regulatory inspections. Many of the overcharges occurred in low-income communities where residents have limited access to full-service grocery stores.

Under the proposed settlement, Family Dollar will establish a $40 million refund fund for eligible customers. The company will also provide $20 million in discounts to shoppers and pay more than $3 million to participating states.

Customers eligible for refunds will be notified through notices posted in Family Dollar stores and on the company's digital platforms.

"The FTC is committed to ensuring price transparency and fairness so consumers can make informed choices," said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "Today's order will ensure Family Dollar stops deceiving consumers about its prices and returns money to consumers harmed by these practices."

A combination Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store in Pearson, GA.

Wikimedia Commons - Michael Rivera

According to the FTC complaint, shoppers across the country repeatedly reported being charged higher prices than those displayed on shelves, price tags, and advertisements. State and local regulators cited Family Dollar for thousands of pricing violations over the past five years, resulting in more than $3 million in fines.

The retailer also paid more than $800,000 in penalties through previous settlements with state attorneys general and consumer protection agencies since 2023.

"Communities, especially those in low-income areas, rely on stores like Family Dollar for essential items, and deserve honesty in pricing," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "These allegations show a troubling disregard for customers. If accepted, this order will provide meaningful relief to families affected by Family Dollar's pricing practices."

In March, an FTC undercover investigator shopped at a Family Dollar location in Pittsburgh and was overcharged for eight out of 50 items.

"Family Dollar's own records also demonstrate that the company's stores continue to fail state pricing inspections at a high rate," the FTC said in its complaint. "In April 2026, Family Dollar's analysis determined that its stores were failing an increasing amount of pricing inspections each month from January through March 2026. Family Dollar failed 40% of pricing inspections in January 2026, 57% of inspections in February 2026, and 59% of inspections in March 2026."

Investigators also accused Family Dollar of charging customers more than the prices advertised on its website and mobile app. Some shoppers couldn't redeem discounts offered through the company's Smart Coupons program because the app didn't work properly.

Internal Family Dollar records showed that customers had complained about the same problems since 2020, according to the FTC.

"Family Dollar is advertising fake sale prices on their website," a Florida customer said in February 2026. "They will not honor the sale price on their website or their app."

Family Dollar must regularly check prices, train employees to identify discrepancies, and quickly correct errors under the proposed settlement. The company will also be prohibited from misrepresenting prices and must have its pricing accuracy program independently assessed and certified each year.

A company spokesperson told Retail Dive on Friday, Nov. 13, that Family Dollar is "focused on strengthening pricing accuracy across our stores and maintaining our customers' trust."

"We will continue working cooperatively with the FTC and state agencies as we fulfill the requirements of the agreement and provide customers with clear, accessible information about what the settlement means for them," the spokesperson said.

In late October, the FTC also filed a separate lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing Family Dollar's discount rival of similar pricing practices. Connecticut and New Jersey are among the 20 states included in that ongoing suit.

Family Dollar's settlement still needs court approval.