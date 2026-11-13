Three suspects in a stolen Jeep led police on an early-morning chase along Interstate 84 through Dutchess and Putnam counties before abandoning the vehicle and trying to escape on foot, authorities said.

The pursuit began around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, after a Jeep reported stolen failed to stop for officers with the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department, New York State Police said on Friday, Nov. 13.

State troopers soon joined the pursuit as the Jeep traveled eastbound on I-84 through Fishkill. More troopers spotted the fleeing vehicle and deployed a device designed to puncture its tires near mile marker 65.

Despite the damaged tires, the Jeep continued east before becoming disabled near mile marker 68 in the town of Southeast in Putnam County, police said.

There, all three occupants jumped out and ran, but troopers said they were caught a short time later.

The suspects were identified as Richmond, New York residents Adonis Tahmiek Rodriguez, 23; Rasheem Laquinn Evans, 19; and Shane D. Degroat. Police did not provide Degroat's age.

Before towing the Jeep, troopers searched it and discovered numerous oxycodone and fentanyl pills, authorities said.

All three suspects were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, along with two counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Rodriguez was also charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

Meanwhile, Degroat faces additional misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and false personation.

The three were arraigned in Southeast Town Court. Degroat was ordered held at the Putnam County Jail without bail, while Rodriguez and Evans were released on their own recognizance, police said.

All three are scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number NY2601368988.