Water that leaked into a small airplane's fuel tanks caused its engine to fail before it crashed onto Interstate 684 near the New York-Connecticut border, killing a Rockland County pilot, federal investigators have determined.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identified contaminated fuel and an inadequate preflight inspection as the probable causes of the Dec. 12, 2024, crash in a final report released on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The crash killed Jacob Yankele Friedman, 32, of Monsey, a commercial pilot serving as a safety pilot, and seriously injured Kalmen Goldberger, 26, of Linden, New Jersey, who owned the aircraft.

The two were flying a Tecnam P2008 from Linden, New Jersey, to Albany when the engine began losing power near the Tappan Zee Bridge. According to the NTSB, the pilots diverted toward Westchester County Airport after noticing the problem. Switching fuel tanks briefly restored power, but the engine failed again as they approached the airport.

Realizing they could not reach the runway, Friedman attempted an emergency landing on a road.

Goldberger, who survived the crash, told investigators that he was concerned about landing against oncoming traffic. Friedman then made a steep left turn toward another roadway before the aircraft crashed into the median of I-684 around 6:46 p.m. A witness who saw the plane fall stopped and pulled Goldberger from the wreckage before emergency responders arrived.

Investigators Find Water In Both Fuel Tanks

The NTSB's final investigation found water contamination in both fuel tanks, the carburetors, and other parts of the plane's fuel system. Investigators also discovered that the left fuel cap was damaged and missing a rubber sealing ring, while the right fuel cap was not properly sealed.

Tests showed that both caps leaked.

According to the NTSB, heavy rain in the days leading up to the crash likely allowed water to enter the tanks through the faulty caps while the aircraft was parked outside. Investigators concluded that the water contamination went undetected during the pilots' preflight inspection.

The report stated that the probable cause was "A total loss of engine power due to water-contaminated fuel, and the pilots’ inadequate preflight inspection."

The NTSB also found that the same airplane had experienced a previous problem with water in its fuel system about four months before the fatal crash. Maintenance records from August 2024 showed that the engine had stalled shortly after starting because of water contamination. A mechanic drained water from the tanks and cleaned parts of the fuel system, but the underlying cause of the contamination was never determined, according to the report.

The airplane underwent another annual inspection on Dec. 3, 2024, shortly before Goldberger purchased it. Despite the earlier problem, the pilots reported finding no water in the fuel samples they checked before taking off on Dec. 12.

After the crash, investigators tested the engine for more than an hour and a half without finding any mechanical problems. The findings led investigators to conclude that contaminated fuel, rather than an engine defect, caused the loss of power.

The crash forced authorities to close the highway in both directions between Exit 2 for Westchester County Airport and Exit 3 for Bedford and Armonk.