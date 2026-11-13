A Maryland man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child younger than 14 who lived in his own home.

Widler Etienne, 27, of Salisbury, was found guilty on multiple sex offense and assault charges following a two-day trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court, State's Attorney Jamie Dykes announced.

Prosecutors said the abuse occurred in 2025, when the child was living in the same household as Etienne.

The child later took the stand and testified against Etienne, helping secure the jury's guilty verdict on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Etienne was convicted of:

Sexual abuse of a minor;

Two counts of second-degree rape;

Three counts of third-degree sexual offense;

Three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense;

Three counts of second-degree assault.

Sentencing was deferred, officials said, pending the completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

Etienne will remain in custody pending his sentencing.

"When someone exploits a position of trust to sexually abuse a child, it is a profound betrayal of both that child and the trust placed in them," Dykes said.

"The young survivor in this case demonstrated extraordinary courage in coming forward and testifying at trial. Her strength, together with the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence, ensured that the Defendant will be held accountable."