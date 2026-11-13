A Massachusetts woman spent nearly two years living in fear as her ex-boyfriend stalked her, threatened to kill her, and attacked her before stabbing her in the chest during a nighttime ambush, authorities said.

Dioris Delossantos Medina, 43, of Lynn, was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison on Thursday, Nov. 12, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker's office announced Friday.

The stabbing happened in Lynn on Oct. 3, 2025. Prosecutors said Delossantos Medina laid in wait for his ex-girlfriend before attacking her with a knife in an ambush.

But the violence began long before that night.

Prosecutors said Delossantos Medina hit her in the face with a rock he threw through her car window. He also smashed other windows on her vehicle.

When she got a protective order against him, Delossantos Medina violated it, authorities said.

Assistant District Attorney Alyssa Fournier said the woman lived in fear for two years.

Fournier stressed that “restraining orders and stay-away/no contact orders are not optional and the defendant’s actions do have consequences.”

An Essex County jury convicted Delossantos Medina on all nine charges on Nov. 5.

Judge Brent A. Tingle cited “public protection, the gravity of the offenses, the harm done to the victim, and the defendant’s prior record, including domestic violence,” when handing down his sentence.

Delossantos Medina also received a concurrent prison sentence for the rock attack and will face three years of probation after his release, prosecutors said.

He must have no contact with the victim or her family, complete an intimate partner abuse program, undergo a mental health evaluation, and follow recommended treatment, authorities said.

He must also wear a GPS monitor, with Lynn designated as an exclusion zone.