A violent attack inside a Maryland jail has turned deadly, with police identifying the 35-year-old victim who succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Carlos Marcano Becerra, who had no fixed address, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, one day after he was found with severe injuries to his head and upper body at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds, according to police.

Officers and fire rescue personnel were called around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to the facility in the 22800 block of Whelan Lane, where they discovered Becerra suffering from severe trauma, officials said.

He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but died the following day, police announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

The person suspected in the attack remains in custody, though investigators have not publicly identified the suspect or announced any charges.

Police have also not disclosed what sparked the violence, how Becerra suffered his fatal injuries, or whether either person was an inmate at the facility.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department's Major Crimes Division Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Check back for updates.