A mother thousands of miles away is fighting to bring her son home after a deadly crash in Virginia.

Henrico resident Manuel Cortez Pineda, 31, was killed around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, when he was struck by a Dodge Durango on Staples Mill Road near Bremner Boulevard, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Investigators say the SUV was traveling east on Staples Mill Road when it struck Pineda, who was standing in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, but a fundraiser launched on Pineda's family's behalf claims the motorist was uninsured, adding to the financial challenges facing his relatives.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by friends, his mother is trying to raise $6,500 to transport his body back to Honduras so she can see her son one last time and lay him to rest.

Pineda also leaves behind a daughter in Honduras, whom his mother is now responsible for caring for, according to loved ones.

"His mother simply wishes to see her son one last time and say goodbye with dignity—a desire any mother would have," organizers wrote. "Without the necessary resources, she is also now responsible for Manuel’s only child."

Donations will help cover the costs of returning Pineda to Honduras, allowing his family to lay him to rest back home.

"Any contribution can make a significant difference for Manuel’s family during this incredibly painful time," Iris Hernandez wrote. "If you are able, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser to help bring Manuel back to his mother."