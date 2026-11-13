A 64-year-old man is facing charges after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during a dispute at a Sullivan County home.

The incident happened at a home in Fallsburg on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the Fallsburg Police Department.

Officers were called to the residence for a reported domestic dispute and spoke with a woman who said Angel E. Rivera, 64, of Fallsburg, had displayed a knife and threatened her during an argument, the department said.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Rivera and charged him with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Fallsburg Town Justice Court before Judge Scheinman and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to return to court at a later date, police said.