Vanessa Barrera hasn't even made her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" debut yet, but she's already won a seat at a very different table: the Alpine Board of Education.

Barrera, who joins Season 15 of the Bravo reality series as a friend of the cast, secured one of two open seats in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.

Described by Bravo as Alpine's "Social Mayor," Barrera received 272 votes, or 36.12%, finishing just 12 votes behind incumbent Maria DiBiase, who led the race with 284 votes, or 37.72%, according to the election results provided to Daily Voice. Anthony Fasano finished third with 188 votes, or 24.97%, trailing Barrera by 84 votes.

While Barrera may be new to reality TV, she's no stranger to Alpine's school community. The mother of two previously served as president of the Alpine Home and School Association, according to her campaign website. Barrera is married to her husband, Leo, and the couple has two daughters, Valerie and Sofia.

Vanessa Barrera

@vanessabarci Instagram

The family also suffered the loss of a daughter, Valentina, who battled a rare congenital heart condition. Barrera honored her memory through a children's book, "The Adventures of Valiant Valentina."

And apparently, reality TV and school board meetings aren't enough to keep her busy. With a background in marketing, Barrera also enjoys singing, painting, writing, and fashion. She's expanding into children's books and developing a children's skincare line, according to Bravo.

Her upcoming stint on "RHONJ" will put her alongside cast members including Melissa Gorga and fellow newcomer Deeba Patel.

Barrera will join a five-member school board currently led by President Philip Simotas and Vice President Maureen Cheesman. DiBiase, Shai Barbi, and Samar Siyam are the other current members.

The election results remain unofficial.