A DC doctor had three guns at his disposal during a deadly shooting rampage in Northwest Washington, but none were registered to him in the District, police revealed.

Matt Wade Lambert, 55, was identified as the gunman who killed 46-year-old James Stuart and wounded four others on Thursday, Nov. 12, near VIDA Fitness in the 1500 block of 15th Street NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators recovered a shotgun, rifle, and handgun from Lambert's apartment, and police confirmed that all three weapons were used in the shooting.

None were registered to Lambert in DC, though investigators have not said how he obtained them.

The violence erupted shortly before 8 a.m., sending police rushing to the busy Northwest DC neighborhood after multiple reports of an active shooter.

Officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, including Stuart, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women and one other man survived the shooting and were taken to area hospitals.

As officers worked to secure the neighborhood, investigators identified Lambert as the suspected shooter and tracked him to an apartment in the same block.

Tactical officers forced their way inside, where they found him suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting came amid a reported condominium dispute involving Lambert and building management, as previously detailed by Daily Voice.

Police have not announced any additional findings about the weapons or how Lambert acquired them.

The investigation remains ongoing.