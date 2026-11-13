A 20-year-old man suspected of selling drugs in Dutchess County tried running from police before being caught with crack cocaine, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

There, officers said they saw activity they believed was consistent with drug dealing and approached a man to question him, police said. The suspect, later identified as Jaden Hamilton, 20, took off running when officers tried to speak with him, the department added.

Police chased after Hamilton and caught him after a brief pursuit. Officers then discovered that Hamilton was carrying crack cocaine, according to authorities.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with two felonies: third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to police headquarters for processing and held pending arraignment.