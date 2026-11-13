A Washington Commanders quarterback is preparing to tackle a whole new challenge, but finding the end zone might be easier than finding true love on national television.

Sam Hartman, 27, who is on Washington's practice squad, was officially unveiled as the next star of ABC's The Bachelor during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, Nov. 13, putting the NFL quarterback in the spotlight for the reality dating show's milestone 30th season.

And while Hartman is accustomed to facing down opposing defenses, the prospect of dating dozens of women has him feeling a little less confident.

"I'm excited but also very nervous," Hartman admitted during the announcement. "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough."

Fortunately, he has an entire NFL locker room willing to offer advice.

Whether any of it is worth following is another question.

"My teammates were giving me some advice on the plane ride back," Hartman said, according to E! News. "So probably not going to listen to anybody on that. But no, I'm excited."

Good Morning America

Hartman reportedly had some reservations about joining the show before speaking with host Jesse Palmer, himself a former NFL quarterback who starred on The Bachelor in 2004.

The conversation helped convince Hartman to take a chance on finding love in front of millions of viewers, according to Us Weekly.

On the football field, Hartman has already had quite the journey.

He played college football at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, then joined Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Hartman has spent much of his career on the Commanders' practice squad, including this season, and has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

His latest career move, however, is already generating plenty of attention.

When ABC introduced Hartman on Instagram with a photo of the quarterback holding a red rose, fans wasted little time flooding the comments with reactions.

"Should have been me 🙄," one commenter wrote.

"You waited until after I got married to pull this?" another joked.

One football fan wondered whether Hartman would spend his time explaining man-to-man and zone coverage to the contestants, while others wanted to know whether applications were still being accepted.

The new season of The Bachelor premieres on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu.

And for at least one hopeful contestant watching the announcement, the message was simple:

"Yo put me in coach."