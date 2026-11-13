Stop & Shop is offering a special Thanksgiving meal deal for less than $40 as families look to save money amid rising grocery costs.

The supermarket chain announced its Thanksgiving dinner package for eight people in a news release on Friday, Nov. 13. The promotion runs through Thursday, Nov. 26, and includes a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and other holiday favorites.

The meal costs less than $5 per person and includes enough ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

"For more than a century, Stop & Shop has been proud to help families celebrate the holidays together," Stop & Shop president Roger Wheeler said. "We know our customers are looking for ways to make their budgets go further, especially during the holiday season. Our Thanksgiving meal deal provides the quality, convenience, and value families expect from Stop & Shop, making it easier and more affordable to create meaningful holiday meals and memories."

Stop & Shop's Thanksgiving basket includes:

Shady Brook Farms frozen turkey (12 to 16 pounds)

Broccoli crowns (3 pounds)

Stove Top stuffing (2 packages)

Stop & Shop mashed potatoes (2 packages)

Stop & Shop frozen corn (1 bag)

Swanson broth or stock (1 container)

Stop & Shop gravy mix (2 packages)

Stop & Shop dinner rolls (1 package)

Ocean Spray cranberry sauce (1 can)

Freshly baked traditional pumpkin pie

Customers can purchase the Thanksgiving meal ingredients in stores or shop online through Stop & Shop's Family Feast page.

Stop & Shop is also promising to match competitors' advertised turkey prices through Thanksgiving Day. Customers must bring a competitor's advertisement showing a lower price for a comparable turkey to receive the discount at checkout.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based chain sells several turkey brands, including Shady Brook Farms, Butterball, and Nature's Promise. Certain stores also carry organic, brined, and kosher turkeys.

Other major chains are also offering Thanksgiving meal deals, including Aldi, Costco, Lidl, Price Chopper, Price Rite, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Wegmans.